Why I Mocked Peter Obi’s Court Case – Akpororo Spillss

Nigerian comedian, Akpororo, has said his statement about the ongoing court case of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was taken out of context, adding he only described the Nigerian system and its corruption.

Recall, the comedian in a trending video had said that Obi who is currently in court contesting the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election was going to spend eight years in the process.

Akpororo had in a comedy show in Abuja described President Bola Tinubu as healthy and intelligent and would be in charge for eight years, while noting that Obi will be in court all through Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “I always say this and people say I’m crazy. But in the end, what I said will happen. Tinubu will be president for eight years.

“Before he became president, his head, hands, and legs were shaking. But since he became the president, have you seen anything shake?

“People mocked him on social media for his grammar but since he became the president, that man reads without looking at books. He is very intelligent.

“I’m telling you how Aso Rock is. When they enter that place, they’re above witches and wizards. They become principalities. I’m a Christian, I am spirit-filled. If I tell you something, it will always come to pass.

“Nothing will happen to Tinubu, he will be president for 8 years. Tinubu did not give me any money. Is Peter Obi still in court? He will be in court for 8 years.”

But addressing the negative feedback generated by his comment in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the comedian apologized for his joke about the LP candidate spending eight years in court.

His apology followed mixed reactions from Nigerians who condemned the comedy video.

Sharing a full video of the comedy show on his verified Instagram page, he wrote “make una no vex, no be wetin I mean be that, I dey try talk about Nigeria system and corruption. Na the full video be this.”