Why I Built A Multi-million Naira Studio In A University – 2baba

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has opened up on the reason he built a multi-million naira music studio at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

According to the music icon, he built the studio to reciprocate the kind gesture extended to him by the university.

2baba disclosed this during a breakfast chat organized by “The 2baba Foundation”, held in Lagos.

He explained that he was inducted as a Fellow into the university’s School of Music, which he treasures.

2face noted that the honorary degree the university gave to him was a huge honor and he promised to build a standard music studio for the tertiary institution.

He said, “I built the multi-million music studio in OAU because I was given an honourary degree, as a Fellow of the school of music of the university.

“That was a huge honor for me and I promised them I was going to build a standard music studio for the school, which I did.

“My aim is to give the students a standard space for creativity and I hope the next generation of superstars will generate from there.

“Also, my next album will be packaged in that studio.”