What Tinubu Told Bill Gates, Dangote During Meeting In Aso Rock

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, promised that his administration will make the health and well being of Nigerians a priority among other critical sectors of the economy.

Tinubu made the promise when he hosted the Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, and the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader stated that the health of the people, particularly the workforce, is critical and must be taken care of for efficient productivity and real development to happen.

Speaking further, Tinubu told his guests that his government would do its best to make the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Dangote Foundation in Nigeria and Africa successful.

He also commended the courage and commitment of Bill Gates and Dangote in working for humanity, particularly in the area of Climate Change, eradicating polio, measles, malaria, and other diseases from the continent.

The President, however, warned about the budgetary constraints and other issues around funding that may affect their work in the country and in Africa in general.

Tinubu told Gates that the West needed to hear more from him with respect to the plight of the developing countries, adding that the billionaire has all it takes to help developing nations more.

Bill Gates is on a two nations visit that will see him also visit Niger Republic to meet with leaders and partners tackling health and development challenges.

In a statement on Monday, the Gates Foundation said the visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to work closely with communities and leaders to support innovation that can help accelerate progress and improve lives across Africa.

Gates and other foundation leaders are visiting to learn from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.

They are also scheduled to meet with national and regional leaders to encourage them to make investments and advance policies that promote innovation and provide equitable opportunity, despite challenging economic conditions.

Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa, as part of his engagements.