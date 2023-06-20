Police Storm 2024 Summer Olympic Games Offices In Paris

French anti-corruption police officers stormed the 2024 Paris Olympic Games offices unannounced on Tuesday, June 20.

The raids, according to officials, are connected to two ongoing corruption investigations.

French authorities are said to be looking into claims of financial mismanagement and favoritism in the awarding of construction contracts.

BBC’s Hugh Schofield reported that anti-corruption detectives appeared unexpectedly on Tuesday at the offices of Solideo, the government organization in charge of supervising the Olympic games’ construction projects, as well as the Olympic organizing committee’s headquarters in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

The PNF, a French judicial body in charge of combating financial crime, later confirmed that the two organisations were the focus of its ongoing investigations.

A representative of the Paris 2024 organizing committee was quoted as saying that the committee has been “cooperating fully with the investigators”.

The police raids on Tuesday are the most recent incident to have an impact on the French Olympic movement and sports in general.

Many sports enthusiasts were shocked by Brigitte Henriques’ resignation from her position as the head of the French National Olympic Committee in May.

Also, earlier in the year, the heads of France’s football and rugby federations resigned without any concrete reason.

The Summer Olympics in 2024 will run from July 26 to August 11; the Paralympics will take place in September 2024, weeks after the Summer Olympics.