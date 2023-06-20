Peter Obi Hails Charly Boy At 73

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has hailed legendary singer, Chukwuemeka Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, as he turns 73.

The former Anambra governor via his verified Twitter on Monday shared a photo of him with the celebrant, celebrating his new age with him.

Obi also praised Charly boy for being an advocate of good governance in Nigeria.

He noted how the entertainer fearlessly raised his voice against injustice, corruption, and other societal ills that contended with the progress of the country.

Peter Obi stated that Nigeria needs more men like Charly Boy.

“My dear elder brother, Charles “Chukwuemeka Oputa – I rejoice with and celebrate you today as you mark your 73rd birthday anniversary. You have consistently remained an advocate of good governance in Nigeria.

“You fearlessly raised your voice against injustice, corruption, and other societal ills that contend with the peace and progress of our nation. We need more men like you in Nigeria who can speak truth to power and hold the leaders accountable”.