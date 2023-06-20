Nigerian Governor Disguises, Rides Keke To Inspect Dirty Public Hospital

Sokoto governor, Ahmad Aliyu has disguised himself and visited the State Specialist Hospital to ascertain the quality of services provided to residents.

The governor’s press secretary Abubakar Bawa in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the governor’s decision to visit the facility unannounced follow a series of concerns raised by Sokoto residents over poor service delivery.

The statement added that other concerns that forced the governor to visit the hospital were dilapidated structures, erratic power supply, shortage of staff, and lack of functional medical equipment, among others.

The governor visited the hospital in a tricycle to get first-hand information from its workers.

“I was surprised with what I saw during my visit to the hospital, which lasted for four hours; it afforded me the opportunity to see things for myself,” Mr Aliyu explained.

“Patients and their relatives are subjected to all kinds of hazardous situations owing to the dirty environment and lack of functional equipment in the medical facility.”

The Sokoto governor added, “Patient relatives rely solely on their personal alternative source of power due to the erratic electricity supply in the hospital. Therefore, I have directed the management of the hospital to see me for further discussion on how to remedy the situation.”

The poor state of things at the hospital may not be unconnected with the inability of past administrations to release the monthly allocations due to the hospital.