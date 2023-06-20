New Service Chiefs: Over 20 Senior Military Officers To Retire

In line with the tradition and customs of the Nigerian Armed Forces, over 20 senior military officers would exit the service following the appointments of new Service Chiefs.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, removed all service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service, and appointed new ones.

In a statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Willie Bassey, the new appointees are to resume with immediate effect.

Those affected were Lucky Irabor who was sacked as the Chief of Defence Staff; Faruk Yahaya who was retired as the Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo was removed as the Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, who was retired as Chief of Air Staff.

While those appointed are Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, who is now the Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja, who is now the Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, who is now the Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar as the Chief of Air Staff, and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye is now the Chief of Defense Intelligence.

According to Daily Trust, military officers of the same Regular Course as the new Chief of Defence Staff, who is a member of Course 38, are not expected to serve under him unless he suggests otherwise.

However, there are still some members of Regular Course 37 in the service, which means that they will all exit the service immediately after Musa takes over.

However, there was no official comment on this at the time of filing this report.