Matawalle: I Met Only N4 Million, I Have Been Running Zamfara On Debt – Gov Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has again lampooned the administration of his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, saying the previous governor only left behind N4 million Naira.

Lawal, who said he has been running the affairs of the state on huge debt, said civil servants and security operatives in the state are owed salaries as there was not enough money in the state’s account.

Naija News recalls that Lawal assumed power on May 29, 2023. However, on Monday, during an interview with BBC Hausa, the incumbent Governor said senior secondary school students in Zamfara have not written the West African Examination Council ( WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO).

He said: “I have been running the affairs of the state on debt since I assumed office as governor of Zamfara. I met the treasury account of the state with no money. I only saw a single account with about N3 to N4 million in it.

“It is about three months now, and we have yet to pay the workers’ salary. If you look at all the government agencies, the power supply to the buildings has been disconnected due to the hundreds of millions of debts incurred.

“The security agencies, for three months now, the allowance given to them for their daily operations has not been paid. Currently, students of senior secondary schools have not written their WAEC and NECO exams because the government owes over one billion Naira.”

Reacting to speculations that N20 billion was left in the treasury by the previous administration, Governor Lawal said the claim was false, adding that the past government should publicly present evidence showing the amount left in the state account.

He said: “When I heard that, I asked that they should come and show me the account and make it public with evidence of the account where such an amount of money was kept.

“If I have that amount of money the previous administration claims they left for the state, I will pay all workers their salaries and provide adequate funds to the security agencies to protect the state.

“The issue of water has been no water in Gusau for about four months now. I had to borrow to purchase the chemicals for the water.

“I also pleaded with some Indians who gave the state some machines for water supply. If the state is to purchase those machines, it will cost over N200 million.

“I can not say that I have permanently solved the water problem in Zamfara, but I will do my best to see that the problem is solved.”

Governor Lawal, however, assured that his administration would ensure that civil servants in the state are paid their salaries before observing the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He added: “I want to assure civil servants in Zamfara that we will do our best to ensure all workers’ salaries are paid before Sallah.

“I will do whatever it takes to pay the workers’ salaries. I am making all necessary efforts to find support to pay the owed salaries.

“It depends on the amount of loan I am able to secure. If what the state can afford to pay is the salary of one month, I will do my best to pay it as it is our duty to ensure that we are able to carry out our responsibilities of paying the workers what they worked for.”