Let Bygones Be Bygones – PDP Acting Chairman Begs Party Leaders Over Outcome Of 2023 Election

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum has appealed to members of the party to embrace the reconciliation initiative set in motion by the leadership.

Damagum made the call on Tuesday during his opening remarks at a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee Select Committee, in Abuja.

The PDP chairman said the focus of the meeting is to review the party’s performance in the 2023 election and chart a way forward on how to strengthen the PDP and face the challenges ahead.

“This meeting will give us the opportunity to review the outcome of the last general elections and to share ideas about how to strengthen the party to face the challenges ahead.

“We have had a series of meetings with the members of the National Ex officio, state Chairmen, select BoT and members of the National Assembly.

“This is a continuation of that meeting and it was borne out of what has happened during those meetings and we said there was a need for us to call this one.

“Initially the meeting was supposed to be for only the founding fathers of this party and we realized that after almost twenty-something years of the existence of this party, a lot of people have also graduated to be founding fathers.

“From our first Governors of those years, they may not be the real founding fathers, but also they have contributed their own to the party to be recognized as members of this great party and leaders in their own right,” Damagum said.

The PDP national chairman however urged those in attendance to be conscious of their words and not make any personal attacks when making contributions.

He said, “I want us to be conscious of the fact that while making your contributions we should be mindful of the fact that we are one family.

“Anybody that is in this hall today is here by the virtue of the fact that he /she meant well for this party. I want to enjoin us to contribute in a manner that will not hurt the sensibilities of others. We are one family and so we shall remain.”