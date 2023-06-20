Kogi Traditional Ruler, Wife Abducted

Suspected armed criminals have kidnapped the Oba of Idofin, Shedrack Durojaiye Obibeni, and his wife in the Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi.

The couple was seized on Monday around 5 p.m. along the Makutu-Idofin road, as per a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Yagba East Local Government Council Chairman, Mr Abdulrasak Asiru, confirmed the incident, describing it as “very shocking” and “sad”.

Expressing his disbelief, Asiru noted that such an event hadn’t occurred in the area for nearly two years.

Asiru shared that alerts have been sent to all traditional rulers and community leaders in Okun land, urging vigilance and calling for a thorough search for the abducted couple.

He said, “I as the council chairman and the people of Yagba East are in great shock over the kidnap of our respected Oba and his wife this evening.

“This is because we in this LGA have a very robust security architecture keeping vigil and warding off criminal elements away from us.

“This incident was well planned by the kidnappers because from what I learnt, the Oba and his wife only moved out to see something, and in less than 10 minutes that incident happened.

“We smell a rat over this sad incident and we are not resting until we get to the criminal elements who did this dastardly act and rescue our traditional ruler and his wife.”

As of the report’s time, the Kogi Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, had yet to be updated about the incident by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the affected area.