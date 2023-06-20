Tinubu Exempts NDLEA, NAFDAC Boards From Dissolution

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that the boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from the dissolution he announced yesterday.

Naija News reports that the clarification was made known in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The statement read: “Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution.”

Recall that Tinubu on Monday approved the immediate dissolution of the Governing Boards of all Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies.

The President gave the approval in the exercise of his constitutional powers and in the public interest according to a statement on Monday by the Director, Information, Willie Bassey on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Naija News understands the dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions, and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.