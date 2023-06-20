Acting IGP Egbetokun Arrives Police Headquarters [Video]

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has arrived Louis Edet headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force.

Naija News reports that this is hours after his decoration by the Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

IGP Egbetokun was also at the Airport as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Nigeria for Paris, France, for a summit.

It was gathered that the Handing and Taking over ceremony between the outgoing and incoming Inspectors General of Police earlier scheduled for today may no longer hold.

