Hakeem Odumosu: Meet ‘New’ EFCC Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

Odumosu was reportedly appointed to replaced the suspended former chairman of the agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Naija News reports that the federal government is yet to formally confirm Odumosu’s appointment.

Hakeem Odumosu served as the Police Commissioner for Lagos and Edo State before his elevation to Assistant inspectors-general of police and subsequent retirement.

He was also a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos.

Odumosu has dedicated at least 29 years of his life to serving the country as a member of the police force. He was enlisted into the force on March 3, 1990. Since his enlistment, he has taken a number of courses to aid his understanding of his job and the success of the operations of the police force. Some of the courses he took include intermediate command course, and strategic leadership command course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

The 57-year-old is also a fellow international institute of professional security, member of the international association of chief of police, fellow of institute of corporate administration of Nigeria, member of institute of public administration of Nigeria, among others.

The former Lagos commissioner of police is not only sound in the area of police operations, he is a versatile in other aspects. He holds a bachelors degree in English Language from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a post graduate diploma in public relations and marketing from the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in Lagos.

Odumosu also bagged three degree from the University of Lagos, including a post graduate higher diploma in security management operations; an advanced diploma in law enforcement administration; and a higher diploma in terrorism studies.

He earned a master’s degree from the department of public administration at the Lagos State University. He has in view, another master’s degree in peace studies and conflict resolution, from the National Open University. The Lagos CP also obtained a L.L.B (law) from NOUN.

Odumosu did not only obtain a bachelor’s degree in English Language, he has used the knowledge to promote the spoken and written English of members of the public. He is the author of three books: Principles of English Language; 1005 Objective Questions and Answers in English Language; and the Price of Indiscipline – a drama book.

The new EFCC boss has served in several states across the country. In Lagos, he served as operations officer in Isokoko division, Agege; Ketu division; Satellite division; and Area ‘d’ command, Mushin. He also served as chairman of Lagos state task force on environmental and special offences, governor’s offiice, Alausa, Ikeja, among others.

Odumosu has served in various capacities in other states including Edo, Ogun, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Oyo, as well as the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Odumosu has won various local and international awards for his commitment to enhancing peace and security in the various places he found himself. He has been awarded by several bodies, organisations and grounds including Lions International; Batco Mandate Group; West African Student Union (WASU); Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria; Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria; Island Club; Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria; Junior Chamber International; as well as the Lagos state police command, among others.