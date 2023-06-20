Former Big Brother Housemate Gives Reason Why He Will Settle For Village Girls

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Elozonam Ogbolu has disclosed reasons why he will settle down with a village girl rather than a city lady.

The reality star while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of ‘Is This Seat Taken podcast’, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam talked about dating in Lagos.

He described dating in Lagos as a “cesspool”, adding that many Lagosians are dating the same people.

The reality star said he will choose his bride from a remote village when he is ready to marry.

He said: “Lagos is a cesspool. The person that you are having sex with is probably having sex with somebody that knows somebody that you know.



“So, I have often told myself that if I’m gonna get married, I will just go out and meet a village girl [laughs].



“What I mean is that I will just go out of this cesspool to somewhere remote and just marry somebody because Lagos is a cesspool.”