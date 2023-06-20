Connect with us

Former Big Brother Housemate Gives Reason Why He Will Settle For Village Girls

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Elozonam Ogbolu has disclosed reasons why he will settle down with a village girl rather than a city lady.

The reality star while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of  ‘Is This Seat Taken podcast’, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam talked about dating in Lagos.

He described dating in Lagos as a “cesspool”, adding that many Lagosians are dating the same people.

The reality star said he will choose his bride from a remote village when he is ready to marry.

He said: “Lagos is a cesspool. The person that you are having sex with is probably having sex with somebody that knows somebody that you know.

“So, I have often told myself that if I’m gonna get married, I will just go out and meet a village girl [laughs].


“What I mean is that I will just go out of this cesspool to somewhere remote and just marry somebody because Lagos is a cesspool.”

