Ex-IGP Baba Speaks During Handing Over To Egbetokun

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said he is happy to be handing over to someone who will continue with his legacy.

Naija News reports that Baba stated this on Tuesday during the handing over to the acting IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Baba expressed happiness that he is handing over to Egbetokun who would carry the mantle of leadership from where he has stopped, adding that he is glad that he has contributed his quota.

In a chat with State House correspondents, Baba said life is a stage and people come into the office and leave when their time is over.

“It’s a stage; you come, you work and you go. I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped,” Baba stated.

When asked how much of his successor he knows, the ex-IGP said he knows his successor because they grew up together on the job.

He said: “We grew up in the job, we grew up together. I was his boss at a time, not even when I was IG; he worked under me twice; we’ve been working together. And I know he can champion the cause of policing.”

Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated the newly-appointed IGP with his new rank at a short ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima was assisted by Egbetokun’s wife, Mrs Egbetokun in the presence of senior government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; amongst others.

Egbetokun replaced Baba, who was appointed as the IGP by former President Muhammadu Buhari on April 6, 2021.