What May Edochie Will Do To Yul If He Realizes His Mistakes – Rita Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has said that the thoughts about May Edochie dumping her husband, Yul will never happen.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a post via her Instagram page, stating that May will still accept her husband back if he realizes his mistakes.

According to Rita, someone once told her that she/he doesn’t want May to have anything to do with Yul anymore and she vehemently objected to it.

Giving reason for her objection, the thespian said May cannot run away from her home, adding that she would accept her husband amidst the whole drama with his second wife, Judy Austin, because their marriage is ordained by God.

In her words: “God’s way is different from our ways, someone said I don’t know who thought he/she doesn’t want my great and lovely daughter, Queen May Edochie to have anything to do with Yul Edochie but na lie oo.

“Who talk about that thing? Like I told her, that home is her home. A patient dog eat the best food. She can never run away from her home. After the whole drama and Yul Edochie come back, May will accept him because God ordained the marriage.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo, has given an update on the condition of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, following her social media absence due to child loss.

Sharing a photo of Yul’s first wife, the movie star said she is fine and getting better and would soon be back to social media.

According to Okonkwo, May was emotional about the daily prayers and messages from her fans and she expressed appreciation for it.