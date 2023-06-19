UK Schools Teach Kids Wired Anal S3x, Masturb*tion, Orgasms

Some schools across the United Kingdom where underaged kids are taught anal s3x, orgasms, and masturb*tion before they attain puberty have been uncovered.

Naija News learnt that the recent trend of exposing schoolchildren to certain inappropriate lesson plans has raised concerns.

According to the Daily Mail, the secretive nature of these lessons which came to the limelight revealed that some teachers are presenting false claims about biological sex and promoting the idea that gender is fluid and perpetuating the narrative that individuals can be born in the wrong body.

Highly explicit materials and topics including a sex manual for pre-teens are reportedly being used in classrooms across the UK.

These include the teaching that babies from birth to the age of one can experience pleasurable sensations by touching their genitals. Additionally, 12-year-old girls are given instructions on how to achieve orgasm through various methods of self-stimulation, such as pinching or stroking the clitoris.

Shockingly, children are even assigned “masturbation” as homework from a resource used prior to the compulsory implementation of Relationships and Sex Education (RSE).

These concerns arise following a mother’s unsuccessful attempt to gain access to the content of her 15-year-old daughter’s RSE classes, which have been compulsory for the past three years.

Some activist teachers have been distributing colouring books, word searches, and cartoons to young boys and girls, apparently driven by their misguided mission to sexualize children under the guise of inclusivity.

Since September 2020, primary schools have been required to provide Relationships Education, while secondary schools must offer mandatory RSE.

The sudden change left many educators searching for guidance, which some charities have attempted to provide. However, it has been revealed that certain charities harbour unconventional views on biological sex and share materials on their websites that reference underage sexual activities.

It was also revealed that children are being informed that girls as young as 12 can derive sexual pleasure from anal, vaginal, and oral sex. They are taught that it is normal to experience sexual urges and engage in masturbation even before reaching puberty.