Tribunal: Court Admits Evidence Showing INEC Server Had No Network Issues 

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has reportedly admitted evidence indicating that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had no glitches in uploading election results of the last general election.

Naija News reports that the evidence was contained in a report from a subpoenaed witness, who identified as an employee of Amazon Web Services Incorporated, USA.

According to the witness, the report reveals the health status of the cloud services offered to the electoral commission during the electioneering period.

The report specifically provides details on the health status of the Amazon Web server that provided cloud services for INEC’s digital backbone for the presidential election

According to Daily Sun, a snippet of the report contents revealed that there was no glitch that could have affected the e-transmission of results on February 25, 2023, when the presidential election held

The report was tendered through a witness subpoenaed by the Labour Party, identified as Claretta Ogar, whose identity was submitted as a cloud engineer and architect.

The document, totalling six copies was admitted by the court amid objections by INEC, Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and the All Progressive Congress (APC).