Tinubu Keeps Mum As Politicians Send CV For Ministerial Slots To Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly refused to disclose his cabinet list despite alleged infighting in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that by law the President must name his cabinet within 60 days after taking the oath of office on May 29 and transmit it to the Senate for confirmation.

Information gathered by Vanguard has indicated that some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) among other parties are also said to be jostling to make the ministerial list.

Lobbyists have reportedly been sending resumes (CVs) of prospective candidates to the Presidency, which are being collected for screening.

Despite the lobby by governors, former governors, and leaders across party lines, multiple sources said President Tinubu has not disclosed those likely to make his cabinet.

Sources also informed the aforementioned publication that close aides of the President do not have any idea of those likely to be in the cabinet.

A close ally to a former governor said: “I know they are collecting CVs of ministerial nominees. You know the Senate has gone on recess and adjourned sitting to July 4 and as they’re resuming, they will commence work on screening of ministerial nominees. For now, no name has been mentioned.”

Another source said that the president is keeping the list close to his chest.

The source said: “The president has not disclosed the ministerial nominees. Even those said to be close to the president have no idea of those likely to make the list.

‘’I am sure the list is ready and unofficially, the President may have given it to the Senate President.”