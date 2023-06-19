Renowned American Rapper, Big Pokey Dies While Performing

An influential American rapper, Milton Powell, popularly known as Big Pokey, has passed away at 45.

The Houston native was performing at a bar in Beaumont, Texas when he suddenly collapsed late on Saturday night.

Videos from the event display Big Pokey actively engaging with a DJ on stage, mic in hand.

Without warning, the rapper exhaled heavily, lost balance, and fell.

Security staff and a self-identified nurse quickly moved to provide help. He was rushed to a hospital shortly after midnight when an emergency medical team arrived. Sadly, Big Pokey was declared dead at the hospital.

A statement confirming his death was released via the rapper’s official Instagram page.

The message read: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell.

“Big Pokey passed away … He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!”

Big Pokey rose to fame through his collaboration with DJ Screw, pioneering the distinctive chopped-and-screwed style that defines Southern rap.

Prior to his untimely death, the accomplished rapper had released numerous significant works.