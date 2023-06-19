Portable Calls Himself New Fela, Wins Award

Nigerian singer, Portable earned the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the recently held Golden Stars Award.

Celebrating the achievement, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ singer took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude.

On his Instagram, Portable posted a video of himself and the award, claiming his new status as the “newborn Fela.”

“Akoi Grace IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Kinimah Fajah Trending Artist Of The Year Portable Omolalomi New Born FELA Wahala Musician. Big Thanks to all my lover’s outside ZAzuu Akoi Million Fans @goldenstarsaward Cc. @babyluvgram Akoi Best Artist Manager Of The Year, Na God Dey Run Am.” he wrote.

The singer expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and set his sights on a future Grammy win.

This isn’t the first time Portable has mentioned his Grammy ambitions. The singer stirred controversy last year when he suggested that his hit single ‘Zazoo Zeh’ deserved a Grammy nomination, sparking backlash from the online community.

Daniel Regha, a popular Twitter influencer, criticized Portable’s Grammy aspiration, arguing that his song was far from a hit record, and not even deserving of a Headies award nomination, let alone a Grammy win.

Despite the criticism, Portable has maintained his musical momentum, releasing solo tracks and collaborations that have gained significant traction.