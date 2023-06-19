Northern APC Stakeholders Warn Tinubu Against Compromising Merits On Ministerial Appointment

Some stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Northern Progressives Union (NPU) have warned President Bola Tinubu against compromising sentiments for merit on the altar of political consideration in his ministerial appointments.

Naija News reports that the group claims that plans have been perfected by some opposition to infiltrate the President Tinubu-led administration by positioning their moles for ministerial appointments.

The leader of the group, Malam Mohammed Ibrahim Kiyawa, in a statement, said Tinubu should resist the temptation of appointing any of the immediate-past state governors in his soon-to-be-constituted cabinet as a ministerial nominee “based on the fact that they are all spent forces, failed politicians and disgruntled so-called leaders who don’t fit into today’s reality of the present vision of the Renewed Hope mantra of the present administration.”

He added that “We are the foot soldiers of the APC in this part of the country and therefore making a categorical statement urging Mr President and the APC as a political party not entertain the idea of nominating any of the former Governors from the region in the incoming cabinet as they do not have the required capacities and capabilities to drive the process.

“Our demand is legitimate and is consequent upon the misdeeds of some of them during the 2023 general elections where most were moles and fifth columnists used by the opposition parties and in most cases funds given to them for elections were personalised and kept for self-serving purposes.

“While President Tinubu was mobilising at all levels, the former governor seeking ministerial nomination could not deliver votes from his area.”

Speaking further, he noted that “In Jigawa State 2023 presidential election, the Hadeijia Emirate consisting of Birniwa, Kirikasamma, Guri, Hadejia, Malam Madori, Kaugama, Auyo and Kafin Hausa local governments, massively voted for APC owing to the fact that one of them was made APC governorship candidate for the first time ever since the creation of the state, the votes were not necessarily due to any funds disbursed by the former Governor.

“In the first place, the Governor never disbursed any money; the truth is that for some of us on the ground, it was found out that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) outspent APC, thus the reason for PDP gathering some considerable votes otherwise. It should have been a landslide for APC because of the zoning arrangement in favour of the governorship candidate of our great party as stated.

“The PDP had a very good show in the Gumel Emirate comprising Gumel, Maigatari, and Sule Tankarkar local governments, this again may be due to those places being traditionally PDP apologists and perhaps APC’s non-mobilization of the appropriate resources, the group stated.

“APC did very well in the Ringim Emirate consisting of Ringim, Garki, Taura, and Gagarawa owing to the philanthropy of a man called Gerawa who’s arguably the biggest entrepreneur in the state and the biggest investor in the politics of the state.

“As for Kazaure zone which is the governor’s zone, it was more of even between the two parties, again it may be due to lack of necessary goodwill and lack of appropriate resources. The local governments include Babura, Kazaure, Gwiwa, Roni, and Yankwashi.”