Nigerian Singer Sparks Reactions After Dumping Shorts For Skirt Abroad

Nigerian Singer, Jamiu Damilare Tajudeen known professionally as Jamopyper, has caused a stir after he was seen donning a denim skirt in the streets of London.

Jamopyper, who was nominated as Rookie of the year at The Headies 2020, rocked a blue jean jacket and skirt holding out an umbrella.

Sharing the photos via his Instagram on Sunday, 18th June, 2023, the singer captioned the photo, ‘skirt get size.’

The singer’s attire, however, attracted quite a lot of reactions from his fans, while some fancied the outfit, others rubbished it.

See photos and reactions below;

cheesolm wrote: ‘Bruuh, What in the world is that skirt?’

Hon. IDAN wrote: ‘He want to be popular.’

Freemanbob9 wrote: ‘No be him fault na UK e dey if to say na naija na yabaleft he for day.’

Zlatan wrote: ‘Mafia.’



tywire233 wrote: ‘Why all celeb Dey wear skirt now Shey jeans don cost now’

Jaycee- ‘The skirt even fit you pass.’