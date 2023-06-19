‘Labour Party Chairman, Abure To Appear In Court Over Forgery, Impersonation Allegations’

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has claimed that the National Chairman of the LP, Comrade Julius Abure, will appear in Court on Tuesday to answer charges of forgery, impersonation and other allegations against him.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the suspended national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi.

Arabambi stated that the Police insisted that Abure should appear because the chairman had various invitations extended to him, but his failure to respond to them resulted in the Friday arrest of the Labour Party Chairman, which ultimately ended at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

He told Nigerian Tribune that it took 24 hours after his arrest by the Police on Friday before Julius Abure could be granted bail, adding that the Labour Party Chairman tried but failed to secure persons to commit to the bail condition, which required submission of their international passport and risk being arrested where he jumps bail.

Arabambi stated that Abure might be cleared of the substantive suit, but he and his co-travelers can no more hold any elective positions in the Party.

“And to our Party, this shows that the Party is fair and just and cannot tolerate any criminal act. It has portrayed LP as a party that will not condone corruption.

“Apart from Abure and the former National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Oluchi Opara, and Clement Ojukwu are also indicted,” he said.

The suspended publicity secretary said, “Based on the fraudulent acts that these former officers were investigated and were all invited over for, it was Abure that allegedly tried to stop the Police from arresting him on Friday.”

When contacted to respond to the issues, the National Publicity Secretary (NPS) of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, said, “You are obviously taking the Arabambi propaganda seriously.”

He maintained that Abure was never invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

“He did not appear at FCID because he was not invited. He has no need to be in Court on Tuesday as he has lawyers attending to the matter,” he added.