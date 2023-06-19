Tinubu Appoints El-Rufai’s Ally, Three Others As Presidential Aides

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of former Nigeria Ports Authority (DG) Director-General, Hadiza Bala Usman, as his new Special Adviser on Policy Coordination.

Naija News reports that these appointments was made known in a statement on Monday by Willie Basse, Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Others appointed are; Hannatu Musa Musawa Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy; Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel Senior Special Assistant , National Assembly Matters (Senate); and Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Recall that Tinubu had last week announced the appointments of his first batch of eight Special Advisers.

The appoinment of eight aides was disclosed in a statement released through the Director Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

The statement stated that Mr. Dele Alake was appointed as Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies; and Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy.

Other appointees included Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment; and Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.