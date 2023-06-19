Iyanya Reacts To Yvonne Nelson’s Cheating Allegation

Nigerian singer, Iyanya has responded to an allegation by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson that he cheated on her with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

Yvonne made the allegation in her explosive bookI Am Not Yvonne Nelson launched on Sunday in Ghana.

Iyanya’s romance with Yvonne hit the rocks in 2015 after the pair began dating in July 2012 and were spotted together at functions.

Responding to the actress’s claim, the musician in a tweet on Monday said that he would speak on it at a later date but not in a book.

“So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but….For now make I go watch my new video Director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy,” he tweeted.

On Yvonne’s allegation that she aborted a pregnancy after being intimate with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Iyanya said, “Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?”