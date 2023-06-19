Female Soldiers Assault Man, Force Him To Laugh At Camera (Video)

A video showing the moment two female Nigerian Army cadets were seen assaulting a young man has surfaced on social media.

The trending video, which depicted the moment the young man was mercilessly slapped, went viral with netizens condemning the actions of the female soldiers.

In the video, a female cadet from the Nigerian Army is seen slapping and smacking the victim, with other female and male cadets soon joining her to assault the terrified victim.

He was further forced to smile at the camera, after he was beaten.

Watch the video below;

Middlechighld wrote: “Wait, do all these female soldiers think they are untouchable or what? Lol.”

OMOTOLA wrote: “this is just ridiculous.”

Abisola Ayomide Asubiojo wrote: “It’s always the privates and Lance corporals doing the most.”

EDIDEM of Niger Delta wrote: “Everything about Nigeria irks.”

@Dreylo8 wrote: “is this what your soldiers are trained for?”

Dice wrote: ‘This is wrong!!!’

Dr Uzoma Ajegbo wrote: ‘This is harassment, I hope the @HQNigerianArmy look into this. Even if he is a criminal, take him to court.’

WagDr wrote: “Reminds me of my NYSC camp days. One female soldier wanted to use me and shine cos I wasn’t running when she told us to run from Mami. Na still another female soldier come cam am dan. She for collect for my hand that day “Na me you dey do fine boy for abi?” E later chyke me o”