‘El-Rufai Is A Present And Future Danger Tinubu Must Avoid’

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as a dangerous politician that must be avoided by President Bola Tinubu.

The forum in a statement on Sunday also warned the incumbent Kaduna governor, Uba Sani to be wary of his association with his predecessor in office.

The MBF National Publicity Secretary, Dr Isuwa Dogo who issued the statement on behalf of the forum said El-Rufai is clearly anti-Christian and a threat to the unity of Nigeria.

The forum spoke against the backdrop of a recent statement in which El-Rufai was captured in a viral video explaining why he chose a Muslim deputy governor instead of a Christian as well as the intention for a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in the 2023 elections.

In the video, El-Rufai was captured boasting that he didn’t need the Christians to win in Kaduna State so why should he give them the deputy governorship slot?

Reacting, the MBF said El-Rufai clearly represents a danger to the unity of Nigeria because he is pushing an Islamisation agenda in the country. The forum also called on security agencies to investigate the former Governor.

“There is no doubt that this former governor remains a clear present and future danger to the unity of our nation. He is subtly working for a group that is unremittingly and persistently poised at installing the supremacy of the Islamic faith in the corridor of power.

“Both Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be wary of associating with him. He must not be allowed near the corridors of power,” MBF stated.

The MBF urged security agencies in the country “not only to place the former governor under their radar, but he should be invited by the secret police for a chat.”

He Is Riding On The Wings Of Religion

The forum further accused El-Rufai of being a shameless hypocrite who is hiding under the influence of religion to make political gains. It warned that the former Governor must not be allowed to cause a religious crisis in the country.

“Considering the comments he made before the clerics, the man who suffers from an inferiority complex must be considered as a dangerous politician riding on the wings of religion for relevance. We hereby denounce El-Rufai’s comments before the clerics as a shameless act of national hypocrisy steeped in the premeditated plot to set adherents of both religions on war path,” it added.