‘Don’t Be Far From Me’ – Rivers Gov Hints On Wike Dumping PDP For APC

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has hinted that his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the governor gave a hint on Sunday at a thanksgiving reception for Wike at his private residence on Ada-George Road in his hometown, Rumueprikom, in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Political bigwigs at Wike’s reception include President Bola Tinubu, represented by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Other guests at the event were Governor Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), high-ranking APC stalwarts, and members of the 10th National Assembly, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, ex-Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole; ex-Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; member representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume.

Acting PDP Chairman Umar Damagum; former Governors Peter Odili (Rivers), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), and James Ibori (Delta), as well as all G5 members, attended the event.

Speaking at the thanksgiving, Fubara urged Wike not to stay away from him even if he crosses over to the other side of the political divide.

He said: “While we are seeing sign that it’s like you want to go over to the other side with everybody wishing that, please don’t be too far from me because I know that the sharks, the tigers are really around looking for what to hurt.

“So, being around would continue to guide and put my head straight for the purpose of this state.”

Naija News reports that speculations have emerged that the former Rivers State governor could dump the PDP for the ruling APC.

Recall that Wike and four other governors had refused to back his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 general elections, supporting the candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.