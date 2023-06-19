Tinubu Govt, Labour Meet Over Subsidy Removal

Officials of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government and Organised Labour are meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the meeting was called to resume negotiations on how to cushion the harsh realities of fuel subsidy removal.

The meeting is a follow up on the last session where some agreements were reached and Labour agreed to suspend its planned strike until further talks scheduled for today.

The meeting is expected to take decision on the demands by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the proposed palliatives from government to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

Present at the meeting are the delegation of the NLC, led by its President Joe Ajaero; the delegation of the TUC led by its President Festus Osifo; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Special Adviser for Revenue, Zachaeus Adedeji; the Special Adviser for Energy Olu Verheijen and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachallom Daju.

Others are the Group Chief Executive Officer GCEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari; the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe; the CEO of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Farouk Ahmed, among others.