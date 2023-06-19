‘Baban Aisha’: NAFDAC Arrests Popular ‘Agbo’ Manufacturer

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced the arrest of Salisu Sani, manufacturer of sacra herbs, popularly known as Baban Aisha herbal medicine.

Naija News recalls that an online platform, Premium Times, had through an investigation revealed that the herbal product, which is said to cure common diseases, was unsafe for consumption.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, NAFDAC director-general, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency carried out surveillance and enforcement action leading to the sealing of the herbal medicine factory and the arrest of two staff.

The NAFDAC DG stated that the manufacturer of the medicine is now in custody.

She disclosed that the agency also clamped down on some distributors of some herbal medicines; Hajia Ayisha Special Snuff AK 47.

Adeyeye appealed to Nigerians to desist from the use of dangerous herbal medicines.

The NAFDAC DG said: “We have commenced a nationwide mop up of the sacra herbs in circulation. We have also intensified crackdown on all illegal manufacturers and distributors of herbal preparation and other unregistered preparations, with a view to bring perpetrators to book and minimize the usage of the substance.

“It will also not be out of place to put on record some other related enforcement actions carried out recently as it relates to illegal manufacture, importation, advertisement, and sale of unregistered herbal drugs. The investigation and enforcement directorate of the agency recently clamped down on some distributors of some herbal medicines; Hajia Ayisha Special Snuff AK 47.

“This was a result of intelligence report received by NAFDAC that these herbal medicines are mainly in the northern part of Nigeria. Findings revealed that the herbal snuff was manufactured in Ghana and was approved for use as an analgesic by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) of Ghana. But is being wrongly packaged and passed off as a snuff for the Nigerian market.

“Investigation further revealed an alarming trend in the use of these poisonous preparations by wide section of the populace, cutting across all genders and age groups, including young boys and girls, men and married women, drivers and artisans.

“The snuff, popularly called ‘shake’ or “angoro” herbal powder, comes under different street names, such as AK 47, moringa, black coffee (Dan Kano), magic powder, lufthansa and desert warrior.”

“Be assured that NAFDAC is doing everything to ensure that only safe and efficacious medicine, wholesome food, and quality regulated products are sold and used by Nigerians,” she added.