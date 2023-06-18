Video: Federal University Gusau Students Protest Over Bandit Attacks, Kidnapping

Some students of the Federal University, Gusau, on Sunday, blocked a major highway linking Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna and Katsina states in protest of the constant abductions of their colleagues and residents.

In a video clip shared on Sunday by Channels Television programme, the students were seen lamenting and expressing their disappointment over the school management’s lackadaisical attitude towards the growing insecurity in the school area.

One of the students who addressed journalists during the protest said some female students were recently abducted around the school environment.

The youths appealed to the government to take proactive measures to end banditry activity in the area.

A young lady explained that recently after some bandits attacked the school, and while responding to the development, the Deen begged them to be patient but also challenged them saying they could have attacked back when the bandits came to kidnap their colleagues.

The young lady in rage, berated the Deen saying three males and two girls were abducted during the latest attack.

According to her, the Deen questioned why at least fifteen hefty male students could not come out to confront the bandits when their colleagues were been taking away.

Speaking further, a male student appealed to his fellow students to shun every act of violence during the protest. According to him, some of his colleagues abducted recently had to pay ransom for their freedom.

Naija News understands that the students staged a protest following a recent operation by the bandits who attacked a community on the outskirt of Gusau, the state capital of Zamfara and whisked away at least five students.