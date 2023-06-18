Update On May Edochie’s Condition After Son’s Death Revealed

Nollywood actor, Benson Okonkwo, has given an update on the condition of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, following her social media absence due to child loss.

Naija News recalls that May and Yul lost their first son, Kambilichukwu some months ago, and while the latter has since returned to social media, his wife is still mourning their child.

While many fans and followers have been worried about May’s condition, considering Yul and Judy Austin’s consistent lovey-dovey moments online, Benson Okonkwo, in a post via his Instagram page on Saturday night said he recently called to check up on her as she continues to grieve.

Sharing a photo of Yul’s first wife, the movie star said she is fine and getting better and would soon be back to social media.

According to Okonkwo, May was emotional about the daily prayers and messages from her fans and she expressed appreciation for it.

He wrote: “Queen May nations Remember I promised to be checking on our Queen so I just called her now and she picked the call, and I asked her again if she’s fine she said she was OK.

“And I ask her when she’s coming back on the gram that she has been missed she said soon ….that she’s getting better and will be with us soon.

“I told her about your daily payers, and she was so touched and appreciates and said God will bless you all.”