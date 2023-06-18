‘Obidients Are Foolishly Playing Script Of Others’ – Soyinka

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has slammed ‘Obidients’ the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over their role in the general election.

Naija News learnt that Soyinka, while speaking at the launch of his book, “The Putin Files: Excursions Around The Ideology Of Pain”, on Friday, maintained that the Obidients were fascist.

Responding to a lawyer and poet Ogaga Ifowodo’s question about why he called Obidients fascists, Soyinka used the 2020 EndSARS protest as an example of a struggle driven by pure truth.

According to him, EndSARS is one of the most successful movements in Nigeria, stressing that he supported the protest and even addressed some protesters when leaving Lagos for Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He noted that the EndSARS protest is different from the Obidient Movement, because Peter Obi supporters were trying to mobilize Nigerian youths to defend an untruth.

Soyinka likened most actions of the Obidient Movement to former president Muhammadu Buhari, pushing people to kill innocent serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by claiming he was cheated out of an election.

He added that long before the election, some people had schemed to tilt the country towards having an interim government.

Soyinka said, “So some of those who thought they were being radical, they were being mumu (foolish) and playing the script of others”