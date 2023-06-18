BREAKING: Govt Declares Curfew As Terrorists Attack Plateau Communities

Plateau State government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state following a deadly terrorists attack on Sunday evening, Naija News reports.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that an uncertain number of terrorists invaded some communities in the area today, shooting sporadically at innocent citizens.

The number of casualties recorded in the affected communities could not be confirmed as of reporting time. However, sources confirmed to The PUNCH that the assailants invaded at least four communities in the LGA, including Mangu town, and killed several residents while several houses were also burnt.

A lawmaker representing the Mangu South constituency, Bala Fwangji, also confirmed the incident to the news platform in a phone conversation on Sunday night saying: “All I can tell you is that war has been declared on our people in Mangu. They are just attacking and killing our people right left, and centre. The attacks started today in the Bwai community and then, they moved to Mangu town and now, it has spread to Sabon Gari. Our people really need help. It is to curtail the situation that Local Government authority has declared a 24-hour curfew in the LGA.”

Announcing the curfew in a statement made available to newsmen, the chairman of the Interim Management Committee in the LGA, Markus Artu said: “A 24-hour curfew has been declared in Mangu Local Government Area. As such there will be no vehicular movement of any sort.

“Furthermore, all movement on motorcycles has been banned until further notice. Only Security personnel and workers on essential duty will be allowed to move.”

Naija News learnt that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were earlier deployed to the troubled LGA and other areas in the state in a bid to protect the people from further attacks by terrorists which had persisted in the past months.

However, no security agency has issued any official statement on the latest attack as of reporting time.