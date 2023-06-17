Photos: What New Akwa Ibom Governor Did To Farmers In The State

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has gone the extra mile to spread ‘Happy Hour’ among farmers in the state.

Naija News recalls that Eno during his campaign, promised to observe ‘Happy Hour’ every Friday of the week where free drinks are given to residents in the state.

Taking to his Twitter page, the new governor shared a video of the moment he met with farmers in the state while returning from the airport.

In the video, Eno was captured giving out envelopes to the farmers who seemed excited over the kind gesture.

According to the pastor, it is important to support the local farmers and create moments of positivity in the community.

He wrote: “While coming back from the airport, I made a spontaneous stop to buy corn and spread “happy hour” cheers for the sellers. It’s important to support our local farmers and create moments of positivity in our community. Together, let’s embrace the joy of simple gestures that make a difference in people’s lives.”

See photos below:

Meanwhile, Governor Umo Eno, on Tuesday, visited the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports Eno, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was among the dignitaries present at the reception ceremony held in honour of Akpabio at his residence in Abuja.

Speaking at the reception, Eno promised to work with Akpabio in the overall interest of the people of Akwa Ibom, saying that he is confident that their collaboration will yield great results.