Photos Of Chef Dammy With Her Security Details Spark Reactions

Ekiti-based Chef, Damilola Adeparusi aka Chef Dammy who recently gained fame following her 120-hour marathon cooking feat has got social media buzzing yet again after some pictures of her surfaced on the internet.

The Chef took to her Twitter account to share some pictures of herself noting that she was at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure to say hi to fans.

Apart from that, she was also at the National Union of Journalists Secretariat at Ado Ekiti, as well as a FM radio station in Akure for an interview.

While it was not unusual for her to embark on such activities after her cooking feat, what caught the attention of netizens and attracted reactions online was the security detail with her and the fans she went out to meet.

Some netizens wondered why she was moving around with the security detail while others viewed it as a normal development and encouraged her.

See the photos.

And some reactions that followed the pictures.

@DMacfelix: But this your heavy security na wetin I no cun Understand oo… When no be say na illegal something you do.

@Adanneyaa: Who una dey call “fans”? Na wetin i wan know.

@obinnaobiekwe18: Hehehehe. Like play like play, chef Dammy don dey gain traction pass Hilda sha. Everywhere I turn, na her matter.

What’s that saying again?

Grace no dey tire Jesus. Omo. I seriously need this type of Grace in my life, Edakun.

@mhisstdsuave: She strong faa, back up immediately after 120hours of no sleep….IDAN DAMMY

@Itunuoluwa980: Some of you are just bitter.

@ItsDonUche: E be things… So you don turn celeb just like that

@charlesanene14: The beans cooker must be protected at all cost.

@timtilewa: Congratulations Dammy, your resilience is outstanding.

@CuteElla10: Chef Dammy don turn Ekiti celebrity like this.

@DMacfelix: Moo na allow this girl breathe na shooo

even Tinubu no get security and aides reach am.

@AstuteMonad: Most of the people condemning this girl have never made an attempt to achieve anything in their pathetic life. Ilara lo ma pa yin.

@47kasz: Chef Dammy now has a manager and security detail following her about

Illiteracy Dey worry Ekiti people.

@Hauwa_L: This is genuine question. Why does Chef Dammy have security guards? Who are they protecting her from?