PEPC: You Boasted About Being Prepared, Now Look At The Embarrassment – Reno Omokri Carpets Peter Obi

Political analyst, Reno Omokri has berated the conduct of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his legal team, and witnesses at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Omokri insisted that the LP flag bearer and his team are an embarrassment.

He condemned Obi for failing to provide witnesses that could successfully plead his case.

The former presidential aide argued that the outcome of the court proceedings might not turn out well for the LP flag bearer.

Speaking via Instagram, he wrote, “Peter Obi’s legal team and their witnesses at the Presidential Election Petition Court are simply an embarrassment. This was a man who was boasting that he had all his evidence and witnesses.

“And look at the type of witnesses they are producing. A mathematics professor blamed his inability to prove that Peter Obi won the #NigerianElections2023 on lack of time. Another, Lawrence Nwakaeti, got confused in court.

“Lawyers who make schoolboy errors by blundering their schedule of documents and then asking for more time. This is not looking good for Peter Obi. Not looking good at all!”