Oil Theft: Asari Dokubo Made Claims Without Investigative Reports – Atiku’s Aide, Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has berated former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo over his claims on oil theft in the South-South region.

Naija News recalls that the agitator had paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa yesterday.

Speaking to journalists, Dokubo had linked oil bunkering in the Niger Delta to top Army, military, and Navy officials.

He argued that ordinary citizens do not have the resources and technology to engage in such an act.

The former Niger Delta warlord also alleged that ordinary Nigerians could not afford the machinery required to connect pipes directly to oil heads to tap crude oil from the source except experts in the military.

Reacting to Dokubo’s allegations, Bwala stated that they were quite troubling.

In a post on Twitter, Bwala, a lawyer, insisted that the agitator’s claims were made without investigative reports to back his stance.

Bwala wrote: “Today Asari Dokubo visited President Tinubu and after the meeting, he went to the press room to address the press in what capacity I do not know.

“Secondly he made blanket and outlandish claims without specific examples, facts, or investigative reports against the Nigerian army without qualification. This is troubling.”