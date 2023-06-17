‘My Pregnancy For Portable Was Planned, Not Mistake’ – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Akinyanju Omobolarinde, better known as Ashabi, has revealed her pregnancy for controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okiki, popularly known as Portable, was planned and not a mistake.

Naija News reports that the upcoming actress made this known during an interview with PUNCH, stressing they have plans to get married soon and she has no issues sharing the singer with other women.

Ashabi also refuted the claims of snatching Portable from his other wives and babymamas, saying she is just a shareholder and cannot take care of him alone.

The thespian added that contrary to what people think, she is not with the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner for his money.

She said, “We have introduced our families and hope to get married soon. I am an entertainer and I have thought about getting married to him properly. I did not get pregnant by mistake. It was planned and I do not expect to have issues with any of his wives or other baby mamas.

“I see some comments that I want to snatch Portable but I am not here to snatch anyone. I am just a shareholder and I cannot take care of him alone because I have my career and child. I also want to work more and be famous.

“He (Portable) has done many things for me but what stands out the most is the care and support he gives me. I am not here for the material things. I have produced movies and made my millions before meeting him. I have been a self-sponsored student even before I met him. I have been carrying responsibilities way back.”

Responding to critics who often describe Portable as rough, the actress noted that the singer is a caring and understanding partner who is different off the stage.

She said, “One cannot judge his personality from his performance because that is what he does for a living and he has to put in his best and energy. As my man, he has always been calm and caring. He is always available when I want to talk to him and he is a great listener. Those are some of the things I like the most about him.”