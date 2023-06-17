I Blew Up Without Help Of Any Record Label – Seyi Vibez

Fast-rising singer, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, also known as Seyi Vibez, has stated that he made it in the music industry without a record label.

Seyi Vibez made this known in an interview on Soundcity, that went viral on Saturday.

He said in part, “My name is Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi aka Seyi Vibez. I was born and brought up in Ketu and started music professionally in Ikorodu.

“I started music when I was in secondary school, I was just 14.

“Talking about record labels, I blew up independently. I was in Ikorodu 2020 and my song ‘God Sent’ started blowing up on the streets.”

How Wizkid Influenced Young Artistes To Hit Stardom

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has disclosed how Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, influenced the music career of young artistes.

Naija News reports that Joeboy during the latest episode of the Body & Soul podcast claimed that Wizkid made young artistes in the country believe they can hit stardom at a young age.

According to the ‘Baby’ crooner, before Wizkid, it was difficult for young musicians to hit stardom until a later time.

Joeboy added that he knew he was going to be a star after meeting Wizkid for the first time.