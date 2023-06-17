Aregbesola Can Only Be Accepted In APC After He Genuinely Apologises – Elders Caucus

The Elders’ caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has demanded a genuine apology from the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola over his misdeeds in the party.

Naija News recalls that the former minister apologized to members of the APC for his action during his homecoming in Osogbo, the state capital.

However, he refused to admit to offending anyone, adding that he would not beg anybody again.

Reacting to Aregbesola’s submission via a statement on Friday evening signed by its chairman, Chief Sola Akinwumi, the caucus disclosed that the Osun APC is committed to exploring all avenues towards ensuring a united and focused party.

They, however, insisted that a half-hearted apology would not be accepted.

He said, “It has come to the knowledge of this body, some comments made by the former Governor, Minister of Interior, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, during his recent event to Osun State, and wish to inform the public that our party’s door is opened to any party member who is ready to apologize genuinely to the party for his/her misdeeds.

“Finally, this body deeply appreciates all committed and loyal members for their unwavering and firm support for the Party, despite all odds.”