Some Politicians Benefiting From Gov Akeredolu’s Ill-health – Aide Alleges

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu‘s Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, has alleged that some politicians are benefiting from the current health status of his principal.

Naija News recalls that Akeredolu had officially written to the State House of Assembly seeking a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad.

Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will be the Acting Governor as the Governor’s leave period commenced on the 7th of June and is expected to terminate on the 6th of July, 2023 (public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June,2023 factored in). According to the letter, Akeredolu’s Deputy,will be the Acting Governor as thecommenced on the 7th of June and is expected to terminate on the 6th of July, 2023 (public holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June,2023 factored in).

Akeredolu assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023.

However, in a statement made available to journalists on Friday (today), Odebowale said some so-called friends of the governor were being sycophantic about the matter, alleging that they were playing politics with the governor’s health condition for their selfish interests.

“The people of Ondo State are compelled to see, continually, heart-corroding histrionics, enacted in a most irresponsible manner, by certain mediocre, wicked and morally bankrupt elements, who seek to draw mileage from the absence of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, in the state.

“It is no news that these funny, greedy simpletons, whose sole understanding of governance is prebendalism, impelled by kleptocratic tendencies, will stop at nothing to stoke the ember of contrived acrimony to take maximum advantage of the current situation.

“While the people of the state, from diverse socio-political backgrounds, pray, fervently, for the governor to come back and resume, in order to continue to discharge his service to the people of the state, these meddlesome hustlers are bent on causing confusion for their benefits.

“These rootless politicians, ostensible representatives of the people without followers, believe that the best way to portray the current health challenge of the governor is to spread falsehood against those perceived as impediments to their prebendal predilections,” the statement reads.

The statement added, “They are setting members of the executive council against one another, dropping dangerous but mendacious hints against their fellow appointees. They praise some as “honest”, “brilliant” and “diligent” while condemning others, perceived to being in the “opposing camp”, as “corrupt” and “inordinately ambitious.

“They hold constant meetings, speculating on the state of health of the governor. These elements attract negative sentiments to an administration which had enjoyed relative peace and overwhelming goodwill from the people, based on impactful achievements.

“Uncultured, vacuous, sycophantic and greedy, these shameless beings lack the basic decency to respect the man who brought them to reckoning from relative obscurity and rescuing them from varying degrees of mendicancy. For these elements to have unfettered access to the state’s treasury, they have sustained the onslaught of negative publications against the governor, some members of his immediate family and their fellow appointees, whose schedules of responsibilities have made visible.

“As they are bereft of the capacity for altruistic service and competence, their understanding of governance is all about sharing money and compounding the people’s misery. The people of the state recognise these personalities as greedy, unscrupulous, dishonest, wicked and bereft of any shred as evidence of moral rectitude in them, judging by their notorious records of self-service.”