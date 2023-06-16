Photos Of Happie Boys Drinking Azul, Hennessy While On Scholarship Abroad Emerges

Photos of former Chicken Republic security guards Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson popularly known as ‘Happie Boys’ drinking expensive liquor while on scholarship in Crprus have surfaced on social media.

Recall, the boys in a trending video said they have no plans to return to Nigeria following Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere’s plan to have them back from Cyprus.

The former guards, known together as Happie Boys, have been in the news for suggesting that the Port-Harcourt-based prophet, abandoned them after sending them on scholarship to Cyprus.

Speaking about the boys, Chinyere disclosed that he could not keep up with the scholarship because of the rise in the price of the US dollar, but can afford scholarships in any university in Nigeria and Benin Republic.

Reacting to Chinyere’s plan to return them to Nigeria, the Happie Boys said in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday night that they are not willing to return to Nigeria.

Speaking in Pidgin English, they also said they would not be needing further support from Chinyere, adding that they will fend for themselves in Cyprus.

Nigerians have, however, dug photos of the boys having fun and enjoying expensive liquor abroad.

See photos below;