North-West Governors Meet President Tinubu

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Friday led his North-West counterparts in a discussion with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They discussed key issues like security and agriculture.

The meeting, held at the Presidential Villa, included the governors of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states. Radda chairs the North West Governors Forum.

According to Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State Governor, the governors discussed the steps they’re taking to address the security issues in their region, which is particularly plagued by banditry.

The governors emphasized that the region, known for its agricultural strength, must enhance its security to ensure farmers can safely access their farmlands.

President Bola Tinubu pledged his support for the governors’ initiatives, promising to collaborate closely with them to improve the region’s security.

The President stated that agriculture is one of his administration’s priorities and that he will spare no effort to achieve national self-sufficiency in food production.

He further expressed his intention to work with the governors on providing relief measures to their states’ citizens to lessen the effects of fuel subsidy removal.