Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 16th June 2023

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N750 and sell at N760 on Thursday, 15th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N750 Selling Rate N760

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Indications are that the Federal Government might be making about N124.26 billion annually from the new import tax introduced in Finance Bill 2023.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of his last-minute moves signed into law on 28 May 2023 the Finance Bill 2023, which imposes a 0.5% import tax on goods imported into Nigeria from outside Africa.

According to the law, a 0.5% cent levy will be imposed on goods imported into Nigeria from outside Africa. It read in parts, “In addition to extant customs duties and other approved charges, a levy of 0.5% is imposed on all eligible goods imported into Nigeria from outside Africa to finance capital contribution, subscriptions, and other financial obligations to the African Union, African Development Bank, African Export-Import Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, Islamic Development Bank, United Nations, and other multilateral institutions as may be designated by regulation issued by the Minister responsible for Finance.”

Naija News understands that with the new importation tax, the forecast is the FG might be eying N124.26 additional revenue because according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria imported N24.85 trillion worth of goods from outside Africa in 2022