DSS Speaks On Stockpile Of Cash Purportedly Discovered In Emefiele’s Home

The Department of State Services (DSS), has described the viral video of a stockpile of cash allegedly discovered from the home of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele as fake.

Naija News reports that earlier this week a 27-second video without sound made the rounds online with two men arranging huge piles of money and counting it with a machine.

There were claims that the stockpile of cash was recently discovered from the home of Godwin Emefiele by DSS, a few days after his arrest.

According to The Cable, the viral video which was traced to April 22, 2019, originates from Sudan, a country in North Africa.

The video shows when a large reservoir of cash totaling over $7 million was found at the house of Sudan’s ousted president, Omar Bashir.

Bashir is presently at the Aliyaa Hospital, Omdurman, after being moved out of prison during recent heavy fighting in the country.

The 79-year-old, who ruled Sudan for three decades, was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019.

However, the DSS in a terse response to an inquiry about the clip said it is fake.

Court Issues Fresh Directive To DSS Over Emefiele

Meanwhile, the FCT High Court, Maitama Division, has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to grant Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers and family members.

Naija News reports that Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order on Friday, stating that it is within Emefiele’s constitutional rights to see his family and lawyers.

The order was a sequel to an application filed by J.B. Daudu SAN, counsel to Mr Emefiele.