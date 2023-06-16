Chef Dammy Has Now Made An Application – Guinness World Records Speaks On 120-Hours Cook-A-Thon

The Guinness World Records has acknowledged the application of the 120-hours cook-A-Thon of Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy.

Naija News recalls that the chef began cooking on Friday, June 9 in Oye-Ekiti with a 120 hours cooking time goal.

On Wednesday morning, Adeparusi hit her target of 120 hours of cooking amid jubilation from folks and criticisms from others.

In response to an inquiry, GWR on Wednesday, June 14, maintained that the chef did not seek their approval before beginning the cook-A-Thon as there are procedures and rules which would have been sent to her to follow.

Reacting to this, Chef Dammy, in a post via her Facebook page, admitted that her 120-hour cook-A-Thon was to test her capability and not for smashing any record.

She also expressed excitement about hitting her target and not giving up.

According to Legit, information received from GWR PR manager, Madalyn Bielfeld, disclosed that the body is currently in possession of Dammy’s application.

He noted that the body would ensure Dammy understands how to submit her evidence.

“I can confirm that Chef Dammy has now made an application.

“We will ensure she understands the process and method to submit the evidence. We will then reviews this quickly.”

The organizers of Chef Dammy’s cook-A-Thon also confirmed that she has submitted an application to the Guinness World Records.