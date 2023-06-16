Police Obey Court Directive, Handover Vehicles Seized From Matawalle

The Zamfara State Police Command has complied with the order of the Federal High Court by handing over the vehicles it impounded from the residences of former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the court.

Naija News reports that the State Police Command obeyed the court order today, Friday.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, told TVC that the command has complied with the order and has started returning the vehicles to the premises of Federal High court pending the determination of the court.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Thursday, ordered the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, and other security agencies involved in evacuating about 40 vehicles and other items from the residences of former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, to produce them within 48 hours.

In the suit number, FHC/GS/CS/30/2023 filed by Counsel to Matawalle, NS Na’Ige, the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Aliyu Bappa, directed the respondents to return all the vehicles and other items as well as a written inventory of the items removed and bring them under the custody of the court pending the determination of the applicant’s Substantive Originating Motion in the matter which comes up on June 28.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents comprising the Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, the DSS, and the NSCDC from taking any further steps in connection with the matter and staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion.