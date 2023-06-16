Arsenal Confirm 13 Players Set To Leave The Club (Full List)

Arsenal football club on Friday confirmed 13 players who would be leaving the club at the end of their current contracts.

The English Premier League club confirmed that the players who will be leaving consist of some first-team players, under-18s and under-23s squad members, scholars, and some others on the women’s team.

The statement about the departures which was released on the club’s official website added that Reiss Nelson’s contract also ends on June 30, 2023, but negotiations are ongoing.

While appreciating all the affected players for their contributions to the club during their time in London, the club assured them that they will always be part of the Arsenal Family and wished them all the best of health, happiness, and success in their futures.

Those affected from the first team, under-18s, and under-23s squads whose current contracts will officially end on June 30, 2023 are:

Zach Awe

Joel Ideho

George Lewis

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Matt Smith

Tom Smith

The scholars who will also be leaving this summer at the end of their contracts are:

Kaleel Green

Alexandar Kovacevic

Tino Quamina

Mathaeus Roberts

Arsenal women’s team will also see a trio of departures following the expiration of their deals. They are:

Mana Iwabuchi

Rafaelle Souza

Fran Stenson

The club added that any further developments regarding players extending their contracts; joining/re-joining or leaving will be officially communicated as soon as they are confirmed.